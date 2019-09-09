There are some serious warnings out there for those who use vape products--and the warnings come from a variety of sources.

New York State has issued a couple of cautionary statements, one from Governor Cuomo himself. And even Kevin Burns the CEO of Juul, a leading electronic cigarette company, is telling people NOT TO VAPE. In a recent interview on CBS This Morning, Burns said more research is necessary. As for New York State, Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued his own cautionary words on the NYS Health Department's website. The statement in part:

The cases of pulmonary illnesses associated with vaping are continuing to rise across New York State and the country. We urge the public to be vigilant about any vaping products that they or any family members may be using and to immediately contact their health care provider if they develop any unusual symptoms.

The statistics don't lie; severe pulmonary illnesses among patients ranging from 15 to 46 years of age ARE on the rise.

Vitamin E acetate is now a key focus of the study. Both marijuana and nicotine products are being tested. The warnings apply to unregulated, off-the-street products AND even the currently regulated materials.

Here are some important contact points:

The New York State Smokers' Quitline at 1-866-NYQUITS.

Your local poison control center: 800-222-1222

https://health.ny.gov/prevention/tobacco_control/campaign/e-cigarettes/

And here are some warning signs to look out for: coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, headache, weight loss.