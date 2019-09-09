Eddie Money’s Cancer Treatment Suspended

Eddie Money’s cancer treatment had to be suspended for three months while doctors took care of a separate health problem, TMZ reported.

The veteran singer’s stage 4 esophageal cancer was revealed in August, ahead of its coverage in an episode of his TV show Real Money. It's believed he was initially told of the diagnosis at the end of last year.

“Eddie has spent the last three months in the hospital following complications related to his heart-valve procedure back in May,” the new report said. “We're told he was discharged late last month. He's currently at a private rehab center recovering from his lengthy hospital stay. … Eddie had to stop treatment for stage 4 esophageal cancer because he developed pneumonia from the surgery and there were lingering issues.”

TMZ also noted that Money’s cancer had not worsened during the three-month suspension and that specialists considered it to be “in check.” Treatment was set to recommence “soon.”

“I thought I was going in to get a checkup, and he told me that, uh, I got cancer,” 70-year-old Money said in a clip from the TV show. “It hit me really, really hard. ... I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody. It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody.”

He discussed the advances in treatment over the past 50 years. “Am I going to live a long time? Who knows," he said. "It’s in God’s hands. But you know what? I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

"Eddie Money developed pneumonia while in the hospital after his heart-valve procedure," a representative had told UCR in July, before the cancer diagnosis was made public. "He is now on the mend, but, unfortunately, he had to cancel his summer concerts –– a first for him in his 40-plus year career. He needed this extra time to fully rest and recuperate. Eddie hopes to be back later this year to promote his new album Brand New Day and also the premiere of the second half of his reality show Real Money."