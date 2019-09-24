Bills Fan Celebrates Win By Blowing Up Firework In His Face

The Bills are 3-0 to start the 2019 NFL season. Many fans are celebrating. However, one fan celebrated a little too hard with fireworks.

Whenever you mix beer and fireworks together, you just know it'll probably be disaster. In this video, a man was holding the firework he was launching so "it wouldn’t tip over" and hurt someone. As FanBuzz asks, why not find an even surface first before lighting the firework?

The firework blows up in his face and the video stops. Nobody really knows the extent of the injury, but Barstool Sports reached out to see if the man was alright.

Then, in classic Bills Mafia fashion, the guy replied, “We’re 3-0. He’ll be fine.”"

I mean, party on Bills fans.

