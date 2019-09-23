A new law is going into effect in New York State that is going to change how long children stay in rear-facing car seats.

A law signed by Governor Cuomo in 2017 will go into effect on November 1, 2019. The law requires all children under the age of 2 to be in a rear-facing car seat. The only exception to the law is if the child exceeds the height and weight limits for the seat.

Why is it so important for children under 2 to be rear-facing? It's pretty simple: safety.

Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for children. A 2007 University of Virginia study found that children under two were "75% more likely to suffer injury if they were in a forward-facing seat rather than a rear-facing seat; for children 12-23 months old, the risk is more than five times greater", according to a study cited in the law.

It's also important that your car seat is installed correctly. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 3 in 4 car seats are installed incorrectly. If you;re unsure, your local law enforcement agency can help. Call their non-emergency line for guidance.

The bottom line is this, get the best car seat you can afford, and keep your child rear-facing for as long as possible.