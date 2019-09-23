Number Of Jobs In Utica-Rome Have Decreased In 2019

According to new data released by the New York State Department of Labor, the number of jobs in the Utica-Rome area has decreased in 2019.

The Rome Sentinel reports that this data shows the 12-month period that ended with August 2019.

The nonfarm job count in the area fell by 400, or 0.3 percent, reaching 129,000. Private sector employment dropped as well, by 100, or 0.1 percent, to 98,000. Local industries with job gains over the year inlude education and health services (+400), professional and business services (+100), and other services (+100). Losses were posted in local government (-300), wholesale trade (-200), and trade, transportation and utilities (-600)"

Hopefully these numbers will increase in the next year.