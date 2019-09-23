Get Lost in This CNY Corn Maze That’s Over a Mile Long

This Central New York corn maze isn't for the faint of heart. It's set on 5 acres and is over 1 mile long. Think you're up for the challenge?

Savicki's Farm Market on State Route 12 in Clinton is giving visitors the chance to challenge their wits and navigational skills with their 2019 corn maze. According to Savicki's, the maze was made by hand and is not joke, at over one mile long.

If you feel like maybe this maze is more than you can handle, there are also maps and directions to guide you through if you need them.

Kids under 8 can enjoy a hay bale maze, and there's even a toddle pay area for the little ones.

The corn maze is open daily throughout the fall season, including weekends, The farm will also offer hayrides on weekends, beginning 9/28. The cost for the corn maze is $5 per person (children 3 and under are free) and it's open Monday - Saturday from 9am - 6pm and Sunday from 10am - 5pm.

While you're there, check out the great fall decor and all the delicious offerings in the market.

