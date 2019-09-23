Vince Vaughn Seen Filming Hulu Comedy ‘The Binge’ In Syracuse

All over social media, many in Syracuse have spotted Vince Vaughn, and shared photos of the star. Why is he in Syracuse and CNY?

American High, the Hollywood-backed film studio in Liverpool New York, has confirmed the details of a Vince Vaughn movie currently being filming in Central New York:

Hulu has secured the exclusive rights to “The Binge,” starring Vaughn with Skyler Gisondo (“Santa Clarita Diet”), Eduardo Franco (“American Vandal”) and Dexter Darden (“The Maze Runner”). The comedy film puts a funny twist on the premise of “The Purge,” set in an alternate time period where all drugs and alcohol are illegal but everyone can party on “Binge day" once a year."

New York Upstate reports that production on “The Binge” began last week at the former A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool.

Vaughn was first seen in Clinton Square Tuesday, walking around the Syracuse Downtown Farmers Market before having breakfast at JJ’s Miss Syracuse Diner.

Vaughn has also been seen at Apizza Regionale near Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub in the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, and at The Retreat in the Village of Liverpool. Some fans were lucky enough to get photos with Vaughn, who’s sporting a mustache for the new role, and posted them on social media."

Have you spotted him yet?