New York State Parks Extends Fall Camping Promotion

If you're planning to camp this fall in Upstate New York, you are in luck. The New York State Parks has announced an extension of its fall camping promotion which gives you a huge deal on camping.

More than 30 state parks on the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are offering 50 percent off campsite reservations and vehicle entrance fees. New York Upstate reports this promotion runs now through October 14th:

This applies to campsite stays that are made between Aug. 1 and Oct. 14. Reservations made prior to August do not qualify. This is for campsites only and require a minimum of a two-night stay."

Here are the locations to save at:

Lake Ontario: Chimney Bluffs, Fair Haven; Fort Niagara, Four Mile Creek; Golden Hill; Hamlin Beach; Lakeside Beach; Mexico Point boat launch, Oak Orchard, Sandy Island Beach, Selkirk Shores; Southwick Beach; Westcott Beach, Wilson-Tuscarora,

St. Lawrence River: Burnham Point; Canoe-Picnic Point; Cedar Island; Cedar Point; Coles Creek; Dewolf Point; Grass Point; Jacques Cartier; Keewaydin; Kring Point; Long Point; Mary Island; Robert Moses; Rock Island; Waterson Point, Wellesley Island.

You can reserve online or by phone 1-800-456-CAMP.