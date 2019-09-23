State of the Art Wafer Fabrication Facility Headed to Marcy

A North Carolina based company will invest $1 billion in construction, equipment and other related costs to build the world's largest silicon carbide device manufacturing facility in Marcy, NY.

Cree - an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency semiconductors and lighting class LEDs - announced its plans on Monday morning on its website.

''With a mega materials factory in Durham and a state-of-the-art wafer fabrication facility near Utica, Cree will establish a “silicon carbide corridor”, leveraging its 30-year heritage of research and development in the Research Triangle of North Carolina and tapping into the rich technological base of resources situated in New York’s Mohawk Valley. Cree plans to partner with local community and four-year colleges in North Carolina and New York to develop training and internship programs to prepare its workforce for the high-tech employment and long-term growth opportunities in both locations that the company’s revised expansion plan presents'', according to the news release on its site.

As a result, Cree will continue to drive the transition from silicon to silicon carbide technology to meet the increasing demand for the company’s groundbreaking Wolfspeed technology that supports the growing electric vehicle (EV), 4G/5G mobile and industrial markets. “Silicon carbide is one of the most pivotal technologies of our time, and is at the heart of enabling innovation across a wide range of today’s most groundbreaking and revolutionary markets, including the transition from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles and the rollout of ultra-fast 5G networks,” said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree. “This state-of-the-art, automotive-qualified wafer fabrication facility builds on our 30-year heritage of commercializing breakthrough technologies that help our customers deliver next-generation applications. We look forward to connecting our North Carolina and New York innovation hubs to drive the accelerated adoption of silicon carbide.”

New York State will provide a $500 million grant from Empire State Development, and Cree will also be eligible for additional local incentives, the release stated.

The number of people the company plans to employ was not noted in the release.

