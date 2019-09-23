Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert to Be Screened in Theaters

A special concert Lynyrd Skynyrd performed last year in their hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., will soon be coming to movie theaters across the U.S.

Fathom Events has announced that the 107-minute Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, which includes the concert plus an interview with the band, will be screened on Nov. 7. Tickets will go on sale beginning Oct. 4 at Fathom's website, where you can also find the location of the nearest theater where it will be screened.

“We can’t wait to share this amazing night and performance with the Skynyrd Nation, especially those that weren’t able to be there that evening,” guitarist Gary Rossington said in a press release. “The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget.”

“Having the band come home, one last time to Jacksonville and in front of 50,000 fans, was an incredible night,” added Ross Schilling of Vector Management. “Those iconic songs and music prove once again that Skynyrd is one of the greatest American rock and roll bands of all time.”

Ray Nutt of Fathom Events noted that “we’re thrilled to bring one of America’s most iconic bands to movie theaters across the country and give their many fans an opportunity to come together and enjoy one of their final performances. This is a historic moment in music, and we are excited to collaborate with [producers] Meteor 17 and Vector to once again bring a momentous music performance to a worldwide audience.”

The Sept. 2, 2018, concert at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville had been billed as the last night on Skynyrd's farewell tour upon its announcement. But they've since extended it into 2019, with U.S. dates currently booked through Oct. 19. They plan to add international dates for 2020.