Rome Art and Community Center Announces 2019 Halloween House

A fall classic in Rome is returning. The Rome Art and Community Center’s annual Halloween House is back for the 2019 season.

The house will return on Friday, October 11th at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Left Behind: A Deserted Orphanage and the Abandoned Children of Yesterday,” says the RACC on its website.

The Rome Sentinel reports that activities cost $3 to $6 dollars each, and this year will include a tour through the haunted mansion, Trick-or-Treat Street, the Not-So-Scary Trail, and pumpkin painting.

The Halloween House runs from 6:30 to 9PM on Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, October 12th, Friday, October 18th, and Saturday, October 19th. For more, visit romeart.org.