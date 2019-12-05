Doobie Brothers Offer Special Pre-Sale Ticket Deal for Radio Fans

The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2020 and one show is right here in Central New York. Our special pre-sale code word for premium ticket prices to that show at Lakeview in Syracuse is MUSIC. Just enter that word here for a great deal on tix. This special pre-sale deal ends at 10PM, Thursday, December 5th.

Original Doobies Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons will rejoin singer-keyboard player McDonald on tour for the first time in almost 25 years. The classic rock band announced an entire slate of 2020 tour dates, including at least three New York appearances for next summer. They'll be at Jones Beach on June 30th, the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on July 5th, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on July 26th.

The band released its first album in 1971 and featured McDonald from 1975 to 1982. The biggest Doobie Brothers hits include “China Grove,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Black Water” and “Listen to the Music.”

The Doobie Brothers formed in San Jose, California. Their website reminds people to vote for the band as part of the 2020 class for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Yup, that's correct...they're not in yet.