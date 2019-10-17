Baby Turtles Rescued in Central New York

It's a cold, hard fact: turtles get hit by cars all the time, and often the animals do not survive. But, what happens when those turtles are pregnant females?

That's where the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine comes in--at least this year. They recently rescued about 150 eggs from more than a dozen pregnant turtles hit by cars this year in Central New York, according to a report on the school's Facebook page. The rescue occurred between May and July after the mother turtles had been struck by cars and fatally injured.

Here's a video of the entire operation from the Cornell Veterinary School's Facebook page:

And the happy ending: Most of the babies were released into the wild and their natural habitats at the end of September. The remainder of the little ones will receive care through the winter from vet students and volunteers.