Beatles to Release ‘The Singles Collection’ Vinyl Box Set

The Beatles will release The Singles Collection, a limited-edition repackaging of 22 U.K. 45s in picture sleeves. The set also includes a newly created 7" of the two singles the band released during the mid-'90s.

The box comes out on Nov. 22.

The collection starts with the Beatles'debut single, "Love Me Do" b/w "P.S. I Love You," and goes all the way up to "Let It Be" b/w "You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)"; "Free as a Bird" b/w "Real Love," which were released on Anthology 1 and Anthology 2, respectively, are also included.

A press release notes that picture sleeves were uncommon in the U.K. at the time, so this new set features artwork for singles gathered from 22 countries, including Argentina, Norway, Israel, South Africa, France and the U.S.

A 40-page book with photos and essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett is also included. You can see the track listing and a trailer for The Singles Collection below.

This new box set comes only two months after a 50th-anniversary edition of Abbey Road, which contains three CDs -- a new mix of the original album by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell plus two discs of sessions -- as well as a Blu-ray with the entire program in HD formats.

The Beatles, 'The Singles Collection' Track Listing

1962 [sleeve art: U.S.]

A: "Love Me Do"

B: "P. S. I Love You"

1963 [sleeve art: Italy]

A: "Please Please Me"

B: "Ask Me Why"

1963 [sleeve art: Norway]

A: "From Me to You"

B: "Thank You Girl"

1963 [sleeve art: Greece]

A: "She Loves You"

B: "I'll Get You"

1963 [sleeve art: Chile]

A: "I Want to Hold Your Hand"

B: "This Boy"

1964 [sleeve art: Austria]

A: "Can't Buy Me Love"

B: "You Can't Do That"

1964 [sleeve art: Holland]

A: "A Hard Day's Night"

B: "Things We Said Today"

1964 [sleeve art: Sweden]

A: "I Feel Fine"

B: "She's A Woman"

1965 [sleeve art: Spain]

A: "Ticket to Ride"

B: "Yes It Is"

1965 [sleeve art: Belgium]

A: "Help!"

B: "I'm Down"

1965 [double A-side / sleeve art: France]

A: "We Can Work It Out"

A: "Day Tripper"

1966 [sleeve art: Turkey]

A: "Paperback Writer"

B: "Rain"

1966 [double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina]

A: "Eleanor Rigby"

A: "Yellow Submarine"

1967 [double A-side / sleeve art: Australia]

A: "Strawberry Fields Forever"

A: "Penny Lane"

1967 [sleeve art: West Germany]

A: "All You Need Is Love"

B: "Baby, You're a Rich Man"

1967 [sleeve art: Mexico]

A: "Hello, Goodbye"

B: "I Am the Walrus"

1968 [sleeve art: Japan]

A: "Lady Madonna"

B: "The Inner Light"

1968 [sleeve art: South Africa]

A: "Hey Jude"

B: "Revolution"

1969 [sleeve art: Denmark]

A: "Get Back"

B: "Don't Let Me Down"

1969 [sleeve art: Portugal]

A: "The Ballad of John And Yoko"

B: "Old Brown Shoe"

1969 [sleeve art: Israel]

A: "Something"

B: "Come Together"

1970 [sleeve art: UK]

A: "Let It Be"

B: "You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)

1995 / 1996 [exclusive double A-side single / sleeve art: worldwide]

A: "Free as a Bird"

B: "Real Love"