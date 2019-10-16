Stay at This Addam’s Family Themed Mansion in New York

With Spooky season in full swing, there's a good chance you're watching a scary movie or two here and there.

If The Addams Family is on your list of favorite Halloween movies, then you may be interested in a little trip to Brooklyn.

*SNAP* *SNAP*

A friend of mine knows how much I love Halloween and told me that Booking.Com is letting people stay at an Addams Family like mansion for only $101 a night in honor of the new Addams Family movie that hit theaters earlier this month.

The Addams Family Mansion is just a quick trip from the Hudson Valley to Clinton Hill Brooklyn. The 3 bedroom 19th century era townhouse is decked out Addams Family swag like Wednesday’s beheaded doll and Morticia’s carnivorous plants.

Bookings are opened now until November 1st at Booking.Com.