Bills QB vs. Former Bills QB This Sunday

The Miami Dolphins have announced former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this Sunday.

Will Fitz's experience with the Bills be an asset? Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks so.

"Flores said that Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to win in a difficult environment in Orchard Park," reports the Buffalo News.

Assuming Fitz remembers how loud New Era Field can be on a Sunday, sending him in as starting QB certainly can't hurt the winless Dolphins' chances against the Bills.

The Bills are favored to win against the Dolphins with a 17 point spread. And according to odds site The Action Network, it's the largest points spread favoring the Bills since 1992.