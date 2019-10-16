Jimi Hendrix Limited-Edition Artworks Go on Sale

The estate of Jimi Hendrix has announced a new collaboration with StraxArt that will bring a range of limited-edition artworks to market.

The Jimi Hendrix Collection will offer an assortment of high-quality reproductions of paintings and lyrics created by the late guitar icon, along with photographs and album covers. In a statement, StraxArt noted that the releases are designed to “spotlight Hendrix as the multi-dimensional artist he truly was.”

You can see some of the items below.

“Jimi’s versatility and array of artistic talent was part of what made him so amazing,” Janie Hendrix, CEO of the family companies, added. “His gift was so enormous that it expanded into a surprising range of art forms. Together with StraxArt, we have produced a beautiful collection that represents the many dimensions of Jimi’s artistry. We’re excited to offer these exclusive pieces, designed with those who love Jimi in mind.”

Each StraxArt item comes with a certificate of authenticity, a reproduction Hendrix signature and an Authentic Hendrix seal. In addition to the launch items, further offerings will follow, along with “select live events fulfilling the mission to make the art of Jimi Hendrix accessible to millions of fans worldwide.”

You can view the artwork currently available at the Hendrix Collection website.

Even though Hendrix died in 1970 at the age of 27, he continues to be a popular and lasting rock figure. The legend will be a character in the upcoming third installment of the Bill & Ted film franchise, while a new box set will focus on the rocker’s post-Experience group, Band of Gypsys.