Is Pumpkin Spice Pudding Shots Taking It Too Far?

Has the whole phenomenon with all things Pumpkin Spice (PS) gone too far? Every year in the supermarket one can find a plethora of PS products that have not been seen before. Some you won't ever want to see again. Here is one that (if you are over 21-years-of-age) you might enjoy again and again and again. Pumpkin Spice Pudding Shots:

1 package of the Jello Brand instant pumpkin spice pudding

3/4 cup of milk

1/4 of liquor (you can use vanilla or cinnamon vodka or a spiced rum or gingerbread Capt Morgan, your preference)

1/2 cup Fulton's Pumpkin Pie Liqueur

8 oz package of Cool Whip or store brand non-dairy topping from the freezer

Mix pudding and milk until well blended. Add liquor and the Pumpkin Pie Liqueur and mix well. Fold in the defrosted Cool Whip. Divide into individual servings (those little plastic to-go cups with the lids). Freeze for at least 24-hours (yes, this is probably the hardest part). Don't serve to the kids. Warning they can be a bit addictive.