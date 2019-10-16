What Would It Take For You To Eat A Cockroach?
On Saturday and Sunday we had six contestants that competed to see who could eat a live Madagascar Hissing Cockroach the fastest. On Saturday three people threw up and the winner ate the roach in just over 20 seconds. On Sunday everyone had a stronger stomach so nobody threw up and the winner downed the bug in 11 seconds.
Here are the answers to a lot of the questions you're thinking right now.
- Yes they were alive....and huge
- Yes they struggle to get out of your mouth
- Yes you have to chew them
- Why chew them? Because if you don't they will crawl out of your stomach....seriously.
- The winners got two Gold Season Passes to Great Escape
- Yes, they are kinda cute
- They don't taste like chicken
- They were all females and some had egg sacks
- They pop when you bite them
- No, they didn't come from my kitchen!
So, who's ready for next year?