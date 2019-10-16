What Would It Take For You To Eat A Cockroach?

On Saturday and Sunday we had six contestants that competed to see who could eat a live Madagascar Hissing Cockroach the fastest. On Saturday three people threw up and the winner ate the roach in just over 20 seconds. On Sunday everyone had a stronger stomach so nobody threw up and the winner downed the bug in 11 seconds.

Here are the answers to a lot of the questions you're thinking right now.

Yes they were alive....and huge

Yes they struggle to get out of your mouth

Yes you have to chew them

Why chew them? Because if you don't they will crawl out of your stomach....seriously.

The winners got two Gold Season Passes to Great Escape

Yes, they are kinda cute

They don't taste like chicken

They were all females and some had egg sacks

They pop when you bite them

No, they didn't come from my kitchen!

So, who's ready for next year?