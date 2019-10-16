Queen's Roger Taylor recently delivered some choice words to U.K. reviewers who gave the band's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody bad marks before it hit the theaters, telling them in no uncertain terms, "F*ck you."

In fact, the drummer noted his strong language extends "all the way to the bank" after the subsequent success of the movie, despite advance media coverage in the group's home country giving its share of snide criticism.

Taylor has ample reason for his reaction: Not only did Bohemian Rhapsody take home four Oscars and two Golden Globes, it also grabbed over $900 million in total worldwide grosses (per Box Office Mojo). But the musician hasn't forgotten some movie reviewers' attitude in anticipation of the release.

"There was kind of a mood of … an expectation of disaster," Taylor told London's Planet Rock in a magazine interview to be published in full later this month. "We're a funny old country, aren't we? The trouble with us is, we're too fucking popular, and a lot of the media just hate that."

He continued, "There were some decent reviews … but there were many that were kinda sneering and superficial. I thought, 'You just don’t get it, do you? You weren't moved, and whatever, but fuck you actually. Fuck you all the way to the bank, actually.' … But bad reviews usually mean that it's going to be really successful. I think people know a lot more than film critics, and the word of mouth via social media is so much more powerful than [a] review from a guy who probably watches 40 movies a week, and has probably lost the essence of the joy of a movie."

But don't take Taylor's flippant dismissal to suggest there's an air of combativeness among the Queen camp. Quite the contrary, actually, as current Queen singer Adam Lambert told Planet Rock.

"Queen is a big family at this point," Lambert offered, "and I think that the success of the film exceeded every expectation. As each wave of success has happened, [guitarist] Brian [May] and Roger have been so excited and so proud, and that's been great to watch."

Lambert's been performing as Queen's long-term vocalist since 2011, taking over the position previously held by Bad Company's Paul Rodgers. Of course, both frontmen have held the post as a salute to original Queen singer Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

Bohemian Rhapsody's large success has even propelled the idea of a sequel film. In related news, Queen again blocked President Trump from using their triumphant tune "We Will Rock You" earlier this month.