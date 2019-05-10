Are SUNY Plattsburgh Students Using Therapy Donkeys?

Did you know that in New York donkeys are therapy animals? For SUNY Plattsburgh students these animals have their back during finals week.

WCAX reports that Thera Pets group brings animals anywhere by request. Many students stopped by to see the therapy donkeys, take selfies and just de-stress.

"These animals work miracles, they do truly miracle work because they can make you feel better if you feel bad," said the group's Ken Besaw.

The organization says these kinds of events are a great outreach to educate people about different animals.