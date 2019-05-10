Severe Thunderstorms Possible To Kick The Weekend Off

Maybe one of your favorite parts of spring and summer are thunderstorms. Well, it looks like Central New York could see several.

The National Weather service tells Syracuse.com that these storms are mostly likely to happen in the afternoon, as a cold front bumps into air that could be in the 70s by then:

"A few of the strongest thunderstorms could contain locally damaging winds," the National Weather Service said.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for all of Upstate New York. The Storm Prediction Center has Upstate New York is in the “marginal” category for severe storms. This means that there’s a 5% chance of a severe storm hitting within 25 miles of a given point.