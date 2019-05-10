Take Mom To The Utica Zoo For Mother’s Day

A mother's life can be compared to a zoo at times. Why not celebrate Mom's favorite holiday at the Utica Zoo?

The Utica Zoo will once again offer free admission to mothers this coming Sunday, May 12th. The zoo will open at its regular time of 10AM and close at 4:45PM. Regular admission rates will apply for all other members outside of Mom visiting.

Admission is $8 for adults ages 13-61, $4.75 for kids ages 3-12, $6.75 for seniors age 62 and older and military, veterans, and college students with ID or children under the age of 2 are free.