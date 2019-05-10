Take A Look At The Stunning Renovations at Old Rome City Hall

The old Rome City Hall had undergone quite a transformation, courtesy of a local developer - and the results are stunning.

Developer Matt Varughese bought the former City Hall from the city back in 2012 - and it's been a long road converting it to residential apartments. Recently, Central New York real estate agents had a chance to tour the building - and they were impressed.

Credit: Jay Groah

Jay Groah, of The Groah Group, gushed on Facebook: "Good God I love the people in our area! I have been blessed to meet so many awesome creatives in the greater Utica Rome area and yesterday, I got to hang out with one of my faves and show off some of his sexy new lofts that he’s been working on over the last several years. SCOPE THESE OUT, people! Mind = Blown. So much energy, passion and sassy style thrown into each one of these Rome lofts."

According to the Utica OD , the roughly 18,000-square-foot building at 207 N. James St. was home to city government for more than 80 years. It was designed in the Flemish style by Walter Dickson and features three floors, an attic and a steep hipped roof leading up to the copper cupola. Varughese purchased it from the city for $25,000.

The interior is a mix of modern and vintage - and absolutely beautiful.