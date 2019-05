Forget Westeros and King's Landing, the Game of Thrones is coming to Syracuse, at least in musical form anyway . Long after the final battle is decided in Season 8 in two weeks, the musical legacy will be coming to Lakeview Amp on September 5th with the composer himself, Ramin Djawadi conducting an orchestra in front of a large screen playing clips from the show.

Tickets go on sale HERE this coming Monday.