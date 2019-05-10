Beware of Exploding Cans of PAM Cooking Spray

At least eight consumers have filed lawsuits against ConAgra, the makers of PAM cooking spray, for injuries they sustained when cans exploded.

Available in most every grocery store in Central New York and nationwide, the cooking sprays come in different forms and flavors, like butter, olive oil, lemon and garlic, and are canola oil-based. One of the lawsuits was filed by a cook who was using a cooking spray at a restaurant in Texas, while others were in their own kitchens at home.

Apparently the larger cans of Pam and other sprays made by ConAgra Brands have a faulty, U-shaped vent in the bottom that makes them prone to explosion. In one case, a victim said the fire was so intense that it seared her contact lens onto her eye.

The vented cans are 10 ounces or larger and may be found at stores like Costco and Walmart, as well as on Amazon. The more common 6-ounce cans are not affected.

ConAgra says its cooking sprays have warning labels about its flammability and should not be left on or near heat sources. The cans should also be stored in cooler areas. ConAgra issued this statement: "When Pam is used correctly, as instructed, it is a 100% safe and effective product."

PAM is an acronym that stands for Product of Arthur Meyerhoff, who introduced the spray in 1961 with his business partner Leon Rubin.