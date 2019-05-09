Rabid Racoon Found In Kirkland

A rabid racoon has been found in the Town of Kirkland.

The Oneida County Health Department says the racoon was sent to the State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing and test results came back positive.

Officials say the racoon was killed by a pet dog and no humans were exposed to it.

They're reminding residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

The Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccinations Clinics throughout the year in various community locations.

The schedule is as follows:

June 6 at Boonville Fairgrounds, 6-7:30 PM

July 1 at the Annsville Highway Garage, 5-6:30 PM

July 25 at Rome Kennedy Arena, 6-7:30 PM

August 5 at the Vienna Highway Garage, 5-6:30 PM

September 10 at Back to Basics in Forestport, 6-7:30 PM

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315 798-5064 or log onto our web site at ocgov.net/health.