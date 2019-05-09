How to Help Local Kids Like Blake & Win $100,000 at the Same Time

The Children's Miracle Network is at it again in 2019--helping local children and giving you a shot at a $100,000 grand prize. Last year's winner was Anne Milograno, from Marcy. This year, the 23rd annual winner could be you.

No matter who wins, kids like Blake (pictured) benefit from CMN. The 4-year-old spent time recovering at the Pediatric Unit at the St. Luke's Campus after having surgery, and received care from the great staff, including a child life specialist, whose position is funded through CMN. Your dollars will help other children just like Blake...and might net you the big grand prize or one of the other cash payouts.

A maximum of 4,300 tickets are available. Convenient ways to purchase tickets are at the many Miracle Drawing Moments, including:

Friday, May 10th, at Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Tickets are $100 each.

Other participating ticket oulets include AmeriCU Credit Union, the MVHS Boonville Medical Office, Chanatry’s Hometown Market, Countryside Stove & Chimney, MVHS’ St. Luke’s, St. Elizabeth and Faxton Campuses, GPO Federal Credit Union locations, Jay-K Independent Lumber Corp., Remington Federal Credit Union and Special Metals Federal Credit Union.

The big drawing will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 6 PM. at the St. Luke’s Campus in New Hartford. More more info visit the CMN page at the MVHS website .