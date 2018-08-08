Are AC/DC in the Studio Working on a New Album?

There are signs that AC/DC are working on the follow-up to 2014's Rock Or Bust with drummer Phil Rudd , who was booted from the band in 2015 and replaced by Chris Slade after the former was arrested for drug possession and allegedly threatened to kill an employee.

The speculation started after Canadian journalist Steve Newton blogged that two of his "rock 'n' roll sources on the street" bumped into two members of AC/DC. One source had a brush with Angus Young 's nephew, Stevie Young, who took over guitar duties from Angus' brother Malcolm Young in 2014 after Malcolm was forced to retire due to dementia. The second source apparently spotted and chatted with Rudd.

If both sources are to be believed, there might be reason for excitement since AC/DC recorded their last three albums at Warehouse Studio in Vancouver. Also, another source has gone on record as having personally seen Rudd near a studio.

On Aug. 3, Kyle Harcött, vocalist of Hexripper tweeted , "Just saw Phil Rudd with my own eyes. Rudd & manager walked by me on way into studio. Rudd wouldn't acknowledge me, & the manager gave me a FUCK OFF look and waved a stern NO DICE in my face. Mission accomplished."

There has been no report from Angus and there's no evidence that Brian Johnson will be involved in the project. Johnson was unable to finish the "Rock Or Bust" tour due to hearing damage that doctors claimed could make the singer deaf if he continues to perform. Longtime AC/DC fan, Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose , filled in for Johnson on the tour and even suggested he would love to sing on the next AC/DC album.

In March, Rose Tattoo vocalist Angry Anderson told Australia's The Rockpit that Young said he is working on new AC/DC music and plans for Rose to sing on the record.

