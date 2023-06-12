10 Best Comeback Albums in Rock + Metal

Here are the 10 best comeback albums in rock and metal.

We’ve seen it happen all too often; the slow (or sometimes fast) decline of an artist or band that once sat high on the throne of hard rock and heavy metal. Although not every band can overcome their creative or personal struggles, sometimes a line-up change, extended break, or style shift can breathe new life into a band.

READ MORE: 10 Best Albums by Singers Who Left Big Rock + Metal Bands

Here are some of rock and metal’s most memorable comebacks; where misfortune transformed into momentum.

The 10 Best Comeback Albums In Rock And Metal

15 Maligned '90s Rock Albums That Deserve a Second Chance Did everyone judge too harshly?

PLAYLIST: '90s Rock Deep Cuts

Over 150 songs! Listen here.