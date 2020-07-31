Get your bidding paddles ready because a pretty neat piece of New York real estate is about to go up for auction.

Camp Woodmere sits along the westerly shore of Upper St. Regis Lake in the Adirondacks. It was established way back in 1833, so there's a lot of history throughout the camp, and the owners are helping preserve that history by including period camp furnishings in the sale. (On top of that, they're even throwing in some boats because if you live on the lake, you'll need a few of those!)

Speaking of the current owners, you just may have heard of them. According to NYup, Camp Woodmere is jointly owned by YouTube co-founder and former CEO Chad Hurley and Restoration Hardware founder Stephen Gordon.

Given that it sits on 32 acres with 25 beautiful buildings, buying Camp Woodmere will cost quite the pretty penny. The camp was previously offered for $5.25 million and is now selling without the reserve for $4.89 million.

Intrigued yet? Let's take a look inside....

The 11-bedroom, 11-bathroom property goes up for auction August 1 at 4 p.m. The auction is only open to registered bidders, so if you're interested, you'll want to contact Merrill L. Thomas' listing agent ASAP. Contact Nicholas Politi by phone at 518-524-7087 or by email at nick@adirondackestates.com.

If you're just itching to see more of Camp Woodmere before you go all in, check out this amazing Vimeo that shows more of the history, scenery and natural beauty that the property has to offer.