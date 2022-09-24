A Fixer-Upper! Wanna Own a Boutique Motel in Warren County at Auction?

If you would like to take on a cool project and become an owner of a boutique motel in the North Country, this could be for you. Warren County is auctioning off an old-school motel that needs a lot of tender loving care.

Where is This Boutique Motel Located?

The North Country Inn is located just ten minutes from Lake George Village and Gore Mountain. It is a five-acre property and the address is 4112 Route 9 in Warrensburg.

You Can Get This Motel at a Great Price!

The North Country Inn was acquired by Warren County because of back property taxes owed. That means you can bid on this property at auction on October 15th. There have been many properties auctioned off in Warren County but this is the first motel that has ever gone on the block.

What is On The Property That is Included in the Auction?

The five acres include a separate building with six motel units. It's not clear if there are tenants living in some of these units. Whoever purchases the property would have to work with the tenants if they occupy the space.

According to the Warren County auction page for this property, The second building that has the North Country Inn sign in front appears to have once housed the motel's office and possibly some sort of storefront. There is also what appears to be a pool to the left of the building.

There is also a separate two-car garage to the right of this building.

The auction is on October 15th and to get more information on the North Country Inn click HERE.