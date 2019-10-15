Alice Cooper Books 2020 North American Tour With Lita Ford

Alice Cooper's "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show will extend into 2020. A new headlining tour has just been announced and will feature Lita Ford as the lone special guest.

The all-new stage production debuted earlier this year and has been brought to dozens of North American locations, but the soon-to-be 72-year-old shock rocker doesn't do anything casually and will be hitting the road next April, making 14 more stops in total.

See the complete list of new tour dates below as well as Cooper's upcoming November stops toward the bottom of the page. Head here for tickets.

For the set list on the "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" run, Alice has opened it up to some deeper cuts in his catalog, including songs such as "Roses on White Lace" and "Bed of Nails." When we spoke with the singer earlier this year, he credited the diverse skill set of the three guitar players in his band with the ability to open up the discography a bit.

"Ryan Roxie is a certain type of guitar player — he’s a rock ’n’ roll guitar player on the level of Randy Rhoads, that type of player. Tommy [Henriksen] is a much more hard rock player," explained Cooper. "We didn’t have a shredder. All that Kane Roberts stuff from that era, we couldn’t really duplicate it without someone who can shred," he went on, noting, "Orianthi was more of a blues-oriented rock player. So getting Nita in opens up a bunch of albums."

Cooper also recently released the Breadcrumbs EP, which was a nod to his Detroit roots, featuring a mix of cover songs and originals in addition to an array of special guests. Learn more here.

Alice Cooper + Lita Ford 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 01 — Peterbrorough, Ontario @ Memorial Centre

April 03 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Music Hall

April 05 — Appleton, Wis. @ Fox Performing Arts Center

April 07 — Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 08 — Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre

April 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

April 11 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Centennial Concert Hall

April 13 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre

April 15 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 16 — Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre

April 18 — Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre

April 19 — Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall

April 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Previously Announced "An Evening With" Alice Cooper Tour Dates

Nov. 03 — Ft. Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

Nov. 05 — Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center

Nov. 06 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 07 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov. 09 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage

Nov. 10 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Nov. 12 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center

Nov. 14 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Nov. 15 — Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall

Nov. 16 — Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Center

Nov. 21 — Glen Falls, N.Y. @ Cool Insuring Arena

Nov. 25 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

Nov. 27 — Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

Nov. 29 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom