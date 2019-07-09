Aerosmith Invited to Create Broadway Show

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said he hoped the band would be able to take advantage of an invitation to create a Broadway musical.

They’re currently focusing on their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency, which moves to other locations in the coming months, while Perry is also busy with the Hollywood Vampires.

Asked about the possibility of a Broadway show that included the band's music and stories from its career, Perry told Forbes, “We have been approached at the level of, ‘Would you want to do it?’ We haven’t even gotten to the level of how it would come out, the creative part. … We have been so involved with this show. We started almost a year ago with the design and then, as it progressed, it got more and more intense.”

He added that Broadway was “certainly something we’d like to entertain when we get a little time.”

The guitarist also discussed his pre-show warm-up routine. “It’s fascinating to see how different people get to that point," he noted. "For me, if it's a show day, it starts when I wake up. … We usually do a meet-and-greet or an interview. Then I like to spend the last hour or so playing my guitar, getting into that space. Usually by about halfway through the show I start feeling like I’m playing as well as I can.”

Perry added that "what also occupies that hour is asking my wife, Billie, what shirt I should wear. I don’t know what will work. She sees me in a different way than I see myself. She sees what I look like in the lights and what I'm going to move in better. So I divide my time between that and playing my guitar. So usually I'm pretty psyched up by the time I walk onstage.”