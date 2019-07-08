Hard Coffee Is Now A Thing

If you are a coffee drinker and want to kick it up a notch when you are out on the town, Pabst Blue Ribbon has you covered!

Pabst Blue Ribbon announced that they are making an alcoholic vanilla iced coffee in a can.

The drink is not beer but considered a malt beverage, and will be made from Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and milk.

The iced coffee will be 5% alcohol by volume and have around 30 milligrams of caffeine per can. For comparison, an 8-ounce of coffee has between 80 and 100 milligrams of caffeine.

Right Now, the PBR Hard Coffee will be available in a limited supply and as of right now you would have to travel to New Jersey or Pennsylvania to get some.

It could be available in New York by the end of 2019 or early 2020.