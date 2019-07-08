Adirondack Hospital Features Bizarre Injury Display [PHOTO]

If you've been fishing, then you know that with that comes some pretty interesting injuries. One local hospital has seen so many of these that they created a display to honor them!

Can you imagine if a hospital had a display dedicated to all of the appendixes they've taken out? Tonsils? That's most likely not going to happen, but a hospital in the Adirondacks did take note of a common injury they see come through their doors.

The Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake is a common stop for fisherman, according to New York Upstate. Gary Nye has been a physician assistant in the emergency room for over 20 years. In that time, he's taken fishing lures from "nearly every body part" (yes, even those body parts). The injuries started to become so common that they started asking patients to donate their lures back to the hospital.

They started displaying the lure on a bulletin board in 1990. Now, almost 20 years later, there are more than 100 lures displayed on two bulletin boards - one for each decade. They have a sign above it that says “THE ONES THAT DIDN’T GET AWAY.”

With each lure comes an interesting story and the staff at the Adirondack Medical Center remember most of them. According to NYUp, one patient in particular one of the staff members remembers "was fishing at Colby Lake across the street from the hospital, reached into his shoe to get a lure and it got stuck on one of his thumbs. As he tried to take it off, he ended up getting the lure’s other set of treble hooks caught on his other thumb."