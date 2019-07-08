Boilermaker Security Officials Share Important Information

The Boilermaker Road Race Safety and Security Team, along with local law enforcement officials, are urging runners and spectators at all Boilermaker Weekend events to follow all safety guidelines.

Weapons and fireworks are forbidden at all Boilermaker venues

Please refrain from bringing bags, backpacks, coolers, packages, or parcels of any Boilermaker venue

All baggage is subject to search by a law enforcement officer or a Boilermaker safety and security official who will tag and deem it safe to enter the venue

For runners, transportation of baggage from the start area to the finish area is available via the race baggage truck. If you wish to utilize the race baggage truck, please place said baggage in a clear plastic bag.

Drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden to operate at any Boilermaker venue due to federal regulations which govern their operation in the area of gatherings

There will be a strong canine presence at this year’s race events therefore please do not bring dogs to the Post Race Party or the Expo at Mohawk Valley Community College

Finally, we implore everyone to be alert and aware of your surroundings. “If you see something, say something” and call 9-1-1 for all emergencies

ROAD CLOSURES

Law enforcement will close the entire course at 6:00 AM. Only official vehicles will be permitted along the course at that time. Some intersections will remain open and law enforcement will assist with the crossing of intersections but vehicles will not be able to drive on the course. Additionally, some portions of the course will close at earlier times due to logistics and security concerns. A list of roadway closure times and designated cross intersections are listed below:

15K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday July 14th:

Route 5S westbound at Culver ramp

Dwyer Ave. (entire road)

Beechgrove Place from Gilbert Street to Florence Street

Culver Ave from Bleecker Street north

5K Start Area Road Closures 5:30 AM on the morning of Sunday July 14th:

Routes 12/8/5 at Burrstone Road all entrances and exits

Burrstone Road from Sunset Ave to Old Burrstone Road

Finish Area Road Closures 2:00 AM on the morning of Sunday July 14th:

Court Street from Schuyler Street to Fay Street

Varick Street (entire road)

Columbia Street from Varick Street to Schuyler Street

Whitesboro Street from Lafayette Street to Schuyler Street

Lafayette Street west of Varick Street

The following intersections will remain open for cross traffic until 7:00 AM:

Welshbush Road

Albany Street

Sherman Drive

Oneida Street

Genesee Street

Campbell Ave until 6:45 AM

Participants, attendees and volunteers traveling to the Post Race Party area are encouraged to park on public roadways east of State Street.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker takes place on Sunday, July 14th.