Consuming Less Fatty Foods Might Not Be Good For You

If you're on a low-fat diet, this may be of interest to you..

A new report in the medical journal BMJ suggests current dietary recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) — which suggest limiting saturated fat intake — might actually hurt your health.

The controversy here centers on saturated fat, or the kind of fat found in foods like butter, cheese and red meat or “unhealthy” fats.

Arne Astrup, a nutrition professor at the University of Copenhagen. and his colleagues have a study that points out, not all saturated fats are made equal.

Plus, cutting too many high-sat-fat foods from your diet could actually mean robbing yourself of other important nutrients and their benefits.

For example: The kind of saturated fat in dark chocolate has totally “different physiological effects” on the body than the type of saturated fat found in meat, or in dairy products. Plus, he adds, a food’s “composition” — meaning its chemical-level structure and nutritional profile — “is crucially important” to consider.

Professor Astrup goes on to say...

“A recommendation to reduce intake of total saturated fat without considering specific fatty acids and food sources . . . might cause a reduction in the intake of nutrient-dense foods that decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, other serious non-communicable diseases, malnutrition, and deficiency diseases,” write Arne and co.

Furthermore, they’re concerned that it will lead to people substituting saturated fat with worse crap.

“We’re concerned that, based on several decades of experience, a focus on total saturated fat might have the unintended consequence of misleading governments, consumers, and industry towards promoting foods low in saturated fat but rich in refined starch and sugar.”

Arne and his colleagues are convinced that the best way to evaluate the healthfulness of a person’s diet is simply to focus on the mix of foods they’re eating.

(New York Post)