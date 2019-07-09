Two young boys will grow up without a mother. The body of Arizona Bartlett, the Oswego County woman missing since last week, has been located in central New York.

Bartlett was found Monday, July 8th in Orwell, New York. A K9 unit discovered her body in a field behind her home.

State Police say Bartlett died from an apparent overdose but an autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death.

"Drugs are killing our community families," wrote Bartlett's aunt Gena Marie. "This epidemic claimed my niece as it has done to so many before her. Sometimes the best way to stop it, is to fight it together as a community. She fought her demons, getting clean after rehab. Although she lost, maybe her fight can inspire others."

Family members reported Bartlett missing July 5th after not hearing from her since the afternoon of July 4th.