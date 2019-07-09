Has the apple officially fallen far from the tree at Beak & Skiff? The well known 100+ year old apple orchard, is breaking into the CBD business. A CBD infused Cold Brew Coffee from Beak & Skiff is now available in central New York.

"There has been a surge of interest around CBD and the possible health benefits it offers. At Beak & Skiff, we are focused on innovation and providing our customers with cutting edge innovation,” said Eddie Brennan, President, Beak & Skiff. “Developing a water soluble, full- spectrum CBD cold brew was a collaborative process, pushing our team to look outside the traditional beverage landscape for the perfect formulation.”

A typical iced coffee, this is not. Brewed with cold water instead of hot, the liquid is very smooth, mild and balanced. It comes in 12oz and 48oz packages, and each 12oz serving includes 20mg of full spectrum hemp derived CBD extract.

“We wanted to bring CBD to people in a very approachable way. We took our customers’ daily coffee habit and added an ingredient that is virtually tasteless and can possibly increase your overall wellbeing,” said Marianne Brennan, Director of Brand Development. “Full Spectrum Energy is what we hope to bring to your morning (or afternoon pick me up) routine.”

Beak & Skiff’s CBD Cold Brew Coffee is available at the Lafayette Apple Hill Campus, as well as most Wegmans stores. I'll take two please!