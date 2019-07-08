Two Bodies Recovered From Oneida Lake

The bodies of two people who went missing in Oneida Lake have now been recovered.

The body of 62-year-old Richard Whitney of West Monroe was found Sunday just north of Dunham Island.

Onondaga County Deputies say Whitney wasn't wearing a life jacket when he jumped from a pontoon boat into the water. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says there's one thing to remember when you're out on the water, always wear a life jacket.

Maciol says the body of 51-year old James Gambini of Plains, Pennsylvania was recovered from the South Bay of Oneida Lake on Monday morning.

The boater went missing on July 5th.

Gambini's body was transported to the Onondaga Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.