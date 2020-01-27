The 50th anniversary celebration of veteran rock band Aerosmith will continue late into 2020, as the band has just announced a Sept. 18 show in their hometown of Boston, Mass. at the legendary Fenway Park.

Aerosmith formed in Boston in 1970 when the bands the different members were a part of combined into one. They moved in together in an apartment at 1325 Commonwealth Avenue — which is now famously known as the "Aerosmith House." The group began gradually garnering success as a local act, and the rest is history.

The rockers began celebrating their five-decade feat as a group last year with their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas, which consisted of several clusters of shows at the Park Theater in Park MGM throughout the year. The residency picks up again this year at the end of January and continues through June before they set out to Europe for a tour with Rival Sons.

Aerosmith's legacy was honored this past weekend when they were named the MusiCares Person of the Year. Additionally, the weekend ended with the group performing at the 2020 Grammys with Run-D.M.C.

Tickets for Aerosmith's Fenway Park concert, which features special guest Extreme, go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10AM ET. See all of their 2020 dates here.