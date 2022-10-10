Official AC/DC 50th Anniversary Collector’s Coins Unveiled by Australian Government

A must-have AC/DC collector's item is now available for order through the Royal Australian Mint: a series of AC/DC commemorative coins celebrating the band's 50th anniversary. As the world's arguably greatest rock band turns a half century old in 2023, the motherland has decided to honor them on some pretty bad-ass looking (uncirculated) coins.

The coins are crafted to look like a vinyl album, with either the AC/DC logo, or a noteworthy musical reminder of the band's albums. The crown jewel seems to be one with Angus Young rocking out in a classic schoolboy attire. You can see pics of all of the coins further down in the article. If you buy the whole set, it comes in a box which looks like a roadie's concert case.

The coins are supposed to be valued at 20 cents Australian money, but you'll be paying much more to secure them. The 6-coin set will run you $110 bucks. There is also a $1 silver frosted version that goes for $90. You can purchase them all from ye olde Aussie Mint Shop, here.

Last month, AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson told the world his much anticipated autobiography, The Lives of Brian, was finally coming out on Oct. 25. After a year delay, it's now available for pre-order. And Brian was front and center at the Foo Fighter's Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London, belting out "Back in Black."

Come on, come on, let the money talk already, and check out the coins below.

Australian Government AC/DC 50th Anniversary Coins

https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ loading...

https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ loading...

https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ loading...

https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ loading...

https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ loading...

https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ https://mintcoinshop.com.au/ loading...