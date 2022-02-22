Abandoned New York Vacation Destination! Are You Familiar With this Sad Place?

There are many reasons, like fire and foreclosure, that would cause a place to become abandoned. If legend is to be believed, this place fell to ruin following a tragic death.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

With many abandoned locations we keep the location hidden to avoid vandalism and destruction. Some of the time we don't disclose the location because the address, town and county are in dispute. Do you recognize this abandoned site? Here is what we can tell you.

Location - New York State

- New York State Region - Adirondack Park

- Adirondack Park Genre - Motel, lodge, restaurant

- Motel, lodge, restaurant Distinguishing Features - Bridge access

If the stories that we hear are to be believed, for decades this was a destination for locals as well as tourists to spend the night, get a meal and explore the wilderness. Allegedly that all stopped in 1998 following a tragic car accident that killed one of the owners.

Take a look at these pictures, ask your friends and family. Maybe one of you can confirm if these stories are fact, fiction or urban legend.

