The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of Oneida County’s 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted.

32-year-old Joseph Styles of Utica had been wanted since October 2020 for a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In January of this year, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit developed information that Styles fled New York and was now residing in the State of Florida.

Styles was living in Crestview, Florida and was found hiding inside his residence by members of the U.S, Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was extradited back to New York this week and is being held in the County Jail pending his arraignment in Oneida County Court.

Seven of the 2021 Top Ten Most Wanted have now been captured.

The three remaining fugitives are Marino Medina, Richard Bryant and Michael Torres.

Medina is wanted on an assault charge, Bryant is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and Torres is wanted on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and strangulation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 765-2232 or the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Tip Line at (315) 690-1834.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty, Prior convictions are no indication of guilt in a current case. At the time of this posting no additional information was available]

