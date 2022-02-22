CNY Zoo Offering Great Deals This Week For The Whole Family

It's always a good time to go take a visit to the zoo. With the temperatures warming up and many kids on winter break, there's no excuse to not plan a trip today.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is offering reduced admission all this week. The zoo has been celebrating Snow Leopard Days throughout the months of January and February. But this is your last chance to get these prices. The deal ends on Monday, February 28th.

Adults (18-61) - $5.00

Youth (3-17) - $2.00

Children (2 and Under) - Free

Seniors (62+) - $2.50

U.S. Military & Veterans - Free

Not only are you getting great deals, but you have the chance to win so much more. Enter your photo into February's "I Heart My Zoo!" Pic of the Month Contest and you have the chance to win a Family-4 Pack day pas to the zoo. It also comes with a plush animal.

The Syracuse Zoo also want to give a huge THANK YOU to those who have been donating through The Curious Cub Gift Shop. Over $1,500 has been raised from people rounding up their purchases at the store. This money is going towards the Snow Leopard Trust, which is an organization that's dedicated to protecting wild snow leopards.

So why not plan your trip to the zoo? It will be a fun trip for your kids and the whole family. There's no excuse for the weather when it's been so warm lately.

