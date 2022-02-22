The Top 50 Cheeses In The U.S. Include 4 Upstate NY Farms

Let's be honest, cheese is life. There are some incredible cheesemakers in New York State, and these four were recognized at the national level.

Food & Wine has highlighted the top 50 cheese makers from all across the United States. With over 30 different states represented in the list, it is impressive New York made the list not only once, but 4 different times.

Chaseholm Farm (Pine Plains, NY)

Chaseholm Farm

This family farm meets every need for cheese lovers in the Hudson Valley. Food experts recommend Sara and Rory Chase's Nimbus, which gives off a smooth taste and texture.

Four Fat Fowl (Stephentown, NY)

Four Fat Fowl

They have taken home in an old, abandoned school building and have become one of New York's top creameries. St. Stephen is their triple cream mini wheel, that comes from the milk of a Jersey cow.

Nettle Meadow Dairy (Warrensburg, NY)

Nettle Meadow Dairy

Cheese experts recommend the Kunik for its fresh and buttery taste. Those that start sampling the cheese end up finishing the whole thing. Owners Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase are originally from California.

Old Chatham Sheepherding Creamery (Old Chatham, NY)

Old Chatham Sheepherding Creamery

Another Hudson Valley staple, there aren't many people who don't have Camembert on hand. You can also find the sheep grazing in the Finger Lakes over in Groton, NY. No matter where you buy it, you'll get a taste of their delicious cheese.

Check out the full list of the Top 50 Cheesemakers in the U.S. and see what other states have to offer.

