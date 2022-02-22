Fosty Brothers New Book Offers Proof Herkimer Invented Basketball

During the last few years in Herkimer, "Human Calculator" Scott Flansburg has been pushing the fact that the story behind the creation of the game of basketball is completely wrong. Now, he has an investigative book written by two noteworthy sports authors who are backing up his claim.

The book NAIS-MYTH - Basketball's Stolen Legacy by George & Darril Fosty was released on Tuesday following nearly a year of research and analysis, and they say it proves Herkimer does indeed have a legitimate claim to the creation of basketball. In fact, the book asks the question if the concept of basketball and its early rules were actually stolen from the then 16-year-old from Herkimer.

"Herkimer's claim as the origin of Basketball is fact and not folklore. Learn how Lambert Will came up with the idea when he was sorting cabbage for his mother to make sauerkraut in the cellar in 1890 - by tossing them into one of two peach baskets - and how this then moved to the local Grocery Store (w/friends) - and then to the YMCA in Herkimer," according to the book's preface.

Get our free mobile app

"The TRUTH always finds a way of raising to the surface - and that is definitely the case when it comes to the Origin of Basketball. Lambert Will and the Village of Herkimer (and surrounding communities of the Mohawk Valley) rise to the surface and claim their place in the annals of history - the ORIGIN of BASKETBALL," the authors write.

Flansburg has been pushing the storyline with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and has announced big plans to celebrate basketball in Herkimer. He launched the Herkimer Originals, and American Basketball Association team based at Herkimer College, which has competed in its inaugural season by battling into the nation's Top 25. The Hall of Fame has chosen to adopt the story that James Naismith invented the game on his own in Springfield, MA, in 1891. This book by the Fosty brothers offers proof that they have uncovered that the game was being played almost 10-years before that in the Mohawk Valley.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

Top 11 Monarchies In The World A monarchy is a political system based upon the undivided sovereignty or rule of a single person. There are 43 sovereign states in the world with a monarch as head of state. Here are the leaders of the Top 11.

Inside the Abandoned Zebb's 3 Years Later It’s been almost 3 years since Zebb’s in New Hartford closed. We're still not over it.