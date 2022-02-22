Is George Pataki Considering Another Run for New York Gov?

Is it possible that the 53rd Governor of New York State and former presidential candidate George Pataki is once again considering a run for New York's top spot? If supporters have their way, that's exactly what he'll be doing.

A newly released website, www.BringBackPataki.com is now on the web stating the case for the 76-year-old former NY governor who spent 1995 through 2006 in the state's top spot without any - get ready for this: without any shame, scandal, or resignation.

"Since former Gov. George Pataki left office in 2006, New York State has fallen into the hands of the corrupt Democratic machine once again," text from the website reads. "A farm boy from Peekskill, NY, Governor Pataki built a New York with stronger standards for its leaders, resulting in a healthier, safer and more successful New York state. Unite behind the fight to save our state, and join us to Bring Back Pataki, he has saved our State before, let's elect him to do it again. Our best days are ahead New York State," it continues.

The website also features a video focusing on Pataki's days and accomplishments as Gov and it even has a petition people can sign, asking for Pataki to get into the race.

Pataki ran for President of the United States in 2016, but dropped out of the race before the primaries started.

The site claims New York is at a tipping point and is being run amuck by Democrats and offers Pataki as the solution to restore integrity to the office.

Pataki recently spoke the NY Post and seemed to discount the movement. "He said there are good candidates currently running for governor: Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani,"

Governor Kathy Hochul, who assumed office after disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, is currently enjoying a comfortable lead in New York's gubernatorial race.

