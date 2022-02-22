This New York Farmhouse Has So Much Rustic Charm It Should Be Illegal

This New York Farmhouse Has So Much Rustic Charm It Should Be Illegal

Howard Hanna Rand Realty Marsha Talbot

Look, rustic charm is in these days. With how much this has, this bad boy of a home shouldn't be on the market for too long.

Just look at that photo above, look at all the exposed wood! From the outside, this farmhouse sitting on 3 acres of land seems so incredibly unsuspecting, until you take a little gander inside. Once you look inside, you easily can see what it is you're paying for. Wide-open space, vintage design, and again, rustic charm.

How About We Get To The Price, Shall We?

Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Marsha Talbot
loading...

What exactly does a home with all this raw interior appeal set you back? $739,000. If you ask me, for something so unsuspecting outside, with such an incredible interior, that is an utter bargain. For some, that exterior as you see might just be a dealbreaker.

But how come, when it comes to checking off boxes, this house truthfully does a pretty darn good job.

Here Is What It Has

  • Nearly 4,000 square feet
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • 4 Bathrooms
  • 3 Acres of Land
  • Exposed Wood Beams
  • Balconies
  • Forced Air
  • Space For Everything

That list could be 4x as long as it is. Sure, would someone prefer to have a few more bedrooms? Yeah. 4,000 square feet of livable space inside sure gives you a lot of places to put some extra bedrooms. Another huge positive for some, and for many others a deal-breaker is location. If you like to be close to New York City, this sits under an hour away.

Eager to see more pictures, keep scrolling and see them all.

Warwick, NY Farmhouse With Gobs Of Rustic Charm

This is what $739,000 will buy you in New York.

80 W Ridge Rd, Warwick, NY 10990

A Horse Owners Dream; Custom Designed Farm House For Sale In CNY

Your Dream Farm House is Up For Sale in Central New York

For anyone searching for their ultimate dream farmhouse, you don't have to look too far to find it. Check out this amazing $1.5 million farm house near Cazenovia Lake.

Top 7 Most Redneck Towns In Central New York

Some people may see the term "redneck" as a derogatory term. In these towns... it's a sense of pride.

Spending $89 For An Airbnb In Skaneateles Can Get You This

Tour One Of The Most Expensive AirBnB's in New York State

If you have a lot of people looking to stay a night Seneca Falls, this could be the spot for you. That is if you can afford the one nights stay!
Filed Under: farm house, farmhouse, farmhouses for sale in new york, homes for sale, new york, rustic homes, Warwick, warwick new york
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top